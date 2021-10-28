Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,028 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Teleflex worth $76,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Teleflex by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Teleflex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TFX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.36.

TFX opened at $366.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.73. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

