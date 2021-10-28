American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

American Assets Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 214.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,210 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Assets Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

