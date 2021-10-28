FY2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.62 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.57.

Shares of BTO opened at C$5.46 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock worth $654,333.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

