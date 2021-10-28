Barclays Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,400 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,477.72 ($19.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £74.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,438.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,396.96. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

