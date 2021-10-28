United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.68 Per Share

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $11.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.24. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.98 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $212.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

