Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Raises Dividend to $20.00 Per Share

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 20.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $204.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average is $174.12. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $207.50.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 22.64%.
About Diamond Hill Investment Group
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
