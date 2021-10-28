Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 98.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

KIM stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

