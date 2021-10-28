Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $78,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,581,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,477.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 435,943 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,156,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,018,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

