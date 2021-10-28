M&T Bank Corp Buys 178 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 232,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,599,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,786,000 after purchasing an additional 239,889 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $192,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

