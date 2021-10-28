Piper Sandler Weighs in on Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavor Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.31.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 27.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 25.96. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $577,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $346,375,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

