FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

FormFactor stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 266,502 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 97,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 133,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

