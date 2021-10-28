Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $426.82 million and a PE ratio of 12.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $16.89.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. Analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund acquired 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

