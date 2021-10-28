Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,809 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 233,781 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,915,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. PBF Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $857.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%. The firm had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.21 million.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

