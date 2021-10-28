Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,012,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 200,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $107.96 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $110.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

