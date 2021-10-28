Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after purchasing an additional 252,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after purchasing an additional 493,998 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after purchasing an additional 225,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

PHG opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.