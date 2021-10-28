Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Seagen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 35.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $174.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $202.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average of $153.64.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

