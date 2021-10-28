Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.70.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $196.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.