Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,129,606,000 after acquiring an additional 358,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,982,000 after acquiring an additional 362,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

