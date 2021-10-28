Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 869 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 33.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $146.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $152.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.45.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

