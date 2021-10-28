PegNet Market Cap Reaches $138,993.74 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last week, PegNet has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $138,993.74 and approximately $239.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00069429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00071203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00094399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,022.61 or 1.00115461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.60 or 0.06763654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00020632 BTC.

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

