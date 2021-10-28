Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the September 30th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

