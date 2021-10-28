Blank Wallet (BLANK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.47 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001309 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.47 million and approximately $829,229.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00069429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00071203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00094399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,022.61 or 1.00115461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.60 or 0.06763654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00020632 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

