Short Interest in Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Drops By 68.6%

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Shares of SAGKF stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAGKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stagecoach Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

