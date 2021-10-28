Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in October

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the September 30th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SHECY stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. Research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

