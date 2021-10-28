M&T Bank Corp Purchases 443 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 242,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 67,998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 426.9% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 202,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 164,373 shares during the period.

EWU stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01.

