Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 637,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 901,082 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $21,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 4.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

NYSE ABB opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.