Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $23.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Ciena worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 20.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after buying an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $2,674,659. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

