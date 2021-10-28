Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,905 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,761,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,437,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

