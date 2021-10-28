LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Holdings Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 68.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.90. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.