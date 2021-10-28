Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.508 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend by 20.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.44. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $20.89.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 63.04%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 3,450 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $56,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 2,133 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Dorchester Minerals worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

