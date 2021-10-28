Vivendi SE Declares Dividend of $0.72 (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) announced a dividend on Monday, October 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7159 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Vivendi has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivendi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.