$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.84. Terex posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

TEX stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. Terex has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 771.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 463.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after acquiring an additional 544,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Terex by 55.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after acquiring an additional 414,929 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

