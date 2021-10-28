Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Phunware reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHUN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $363.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 11.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.