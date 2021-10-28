Analysts Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

