First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FIBK opened at $42.51 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

