Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNO opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Citigroup upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

