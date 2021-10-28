M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

