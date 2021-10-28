M&T Bank Corp Invests $655,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,708 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sunrun by 42.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $54,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,346 shares of company stock worth $7,145,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.