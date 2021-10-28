M&T Bank Corp Purchases 12,648 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,918 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 286.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 214,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 159,101 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,063,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,184 shares of company stock worth $266,324. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.