M&T Bank Corp Has $697,000 Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $110.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,215.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,816.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

