Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $257,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Allan Domb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $797.81 million, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

