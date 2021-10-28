Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17.60 Million Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 748,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Village Super Market worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 127.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 83,636 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 10.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Super Market in the first quarter worth $585,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 16.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Village Super Market in the first quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $26.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

