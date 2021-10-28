BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.30

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 10838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

BTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,895.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 20.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 34.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

