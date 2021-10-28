PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3275 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

PNM Resources has increased its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PNM Resources has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

