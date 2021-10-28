PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) fell 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.64. 26,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 994,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,531.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

