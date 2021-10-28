Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.62

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.62 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 13085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

