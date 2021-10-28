Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Celanese has raised its dividend payment by 42.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Celanese has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Celanese to earn $13.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of CE stock opened at $163.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

