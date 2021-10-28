ONEOK, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

ONEOK has raised its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. ONEOK has a dividend payout ratio of 113.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ONEOK to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.6%.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.