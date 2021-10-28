Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.150-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Moody’s stock opened at $392.64 on Thursday. Moody’s has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $395.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.31. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $388.27.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

