Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of the James Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58.

In related news, Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. bought 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $187,866 over the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

